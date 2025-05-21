Baysox Take 11-Inning Thriller over Senators on Wednesday Afternoon

HARRISBURG, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, took down the Harrisburg Senators - Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, 6-4, in 11 innings on Wednesday afternoon from FNB Field.

On a dreary Wednesday afternoon that featured persistent showers throughout most of the day, the Baysox (20-20) bullpen shined again, as four relievers combined for seven shutout innings. Right-hander Preston Johnson went an inning and two-thirds, before an inning and a third from left-hander Walter Pennington. Right-handers Daniel Lloyd and Houston Roth each added a pair of shutout frames on Wednesday.

The Baysox had to dig out of another early deficit, as the Senators (19-22) struck for a pair in each of the first two innings against right-handed starter Trace Bright. Harrisburg's Phillip Glasser and Nick Schnell hit back-to-back triples to start off the bottom of the first, with a sacrifice fly later in the frame making the score 2-0. In the second, a pair of Senators walks scored on a two-run single from Cortland Lawson against a drawn-in Baysox infield.

Chesapeake was blanked through the opening five frames against Harrisburg starter Bryce Conley. However, in the sixth, against the Senators bullpen, the Baysox loaded the bases via two walks and a Harrisburg error. With two outs, Hudson Haskin tied the game on an opposite-field grand slam to right field. Haskin's first home run of the season knotted the game up at four.

That score held to the eleventh inning, but not without drama. Lloyd generated a ground ball double play to the shortstop Jeremiah Jackson with the game's winning run at third in the ninth to force extra innings. Then, in the tenth, with the bases loaded and one out, runners' interference was called on a grounder to Jackson, where he collided with Harrisburg's Maxwell Romero, Jr. while attempting to field the ball. This kept the game's winning run from scoring for the Senators, as the Baysox would eventually force the game to the eleventh.

In that frame, Jackson notched the go-ahead single for Chesapeake off Todd Peterson (L, 1-1), while Silas Ardoin added an RBI sacrifice fly to make it 6-4, before Roth (W, 1-0) worked a scoreless bottom half to close out the third-consecutive win for the Baysox.

The Baysox continue their six-game series with the Senators on Thursday night, with right-hander Ryan Long (2-1, 3.94 ERA) set to start on the mound for Chesapeake. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET from FNB Field in Harrisburg.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, May 27 at 6:35 pm against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets.

