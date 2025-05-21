Sea Dogs Swept in Doubleheader by Reading

May 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (21-17) were swept in Wednesday night's doubleheader, 5-1 then 3-1 by the Reading Fightin Phils (15-24). The Sea Dogs are in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 1.5 games behind the first-place Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Game One

Portland struck first in the bottom of the second on a solo home run from Blaze Jordan (4) which gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

Reading tied the game in the top of the fourth. Leandro Pineda walked and then advanced to second on a groundout. The next batter Hendry Mendez ripped an RBI single that tied the game at 1-1.

The Fightin Phils put up four runs in the top of the sixth. Pineda cracked a leadoff double and later scored on an RBI single by Seth Beer which gave Reading a 2-1 lead. Following a wild pitch and a walk, Mendez (4) launched a three-run home run which extended Reading's lead to 5-1.

RHP Gabe Mosser (2-4, 5.01 ERA) earned the win tossing 6.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk. RHP Blake Wehunt (1-4, 3.69 ERA) was given the loss pitching 5.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out three.

Game Two

The Sea Dogs plated their first run in the bottom of the first inning. After a leadoff single by Zach Ehrhard, he then stole second base. Tyler Miller drove him home with an RBI double and Portland led, 1-0.

Reading took the lead in the top of the fourth inning. Three-straight singles loaded the bases for the Fightin Phils. A balk by the pitcher Jack Anderson moved up all three baserunners, allowing Robert Moore to score the tying run. An RBI single by Hendry Mendez put the Fightins ahead, 2-1. Luis Verdugo drove home the final run of the game for Reading on an RBI double in the seventh inning.

RHP Gunnar Mayer (1-2, 5.52 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 3.0 shutout and hitless innings allowing one walk while striking out four. RHP Jack Anderson (1-3, 2.57 ERA) was given the loss pitching 4.1 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out six.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils will meet again tomorrow, Thursday, May 22nd at 11am. LHP Dalton Rogers (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for Portland while RHP Chuck King (1-1, 6.35 ERA) will start for Reading.







