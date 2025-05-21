May 21, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

SEA DOGS TAKE THE FIRST GAME OF THE SERIES Portland held on to win 4-3 over the Reading Fightin Phils last night. Tyler Miller drove home three with a triple and Ahbram Liendo brought home Miller with a sacrifice fly. RHP Yordanny Monegro was masterful in his eighth start of the year. He tossed 5.0 shutout innings with a season-high 10 strikeouts. He issued one walk with three hits. Monegro has recorded 47 strikeouts in 26.1 innings of work this season. Blaze Jordan extended his hitting streak to six games with a single in the fourth inning. In his last six games, he is hitting .400 with a home run, four RBI and four runs.

PORTLAND IS PERFECT AGAINST READING With another win last night against the Fightin Phils, the Sea Dogs remain perfect against Reading. The Sea Dogs are 8-0 against the Fightins this year, including a 5-0 record at Delta Dental Park. Portland's pitching staff is holding Reading to a .225 batting average.

SEA DOGS HOLD ON IN PORTLAND It was another one-run victory for the Sea Dogs this season, a situation they seem to strive in. They are 12-4 in one-run games this year and are 9-3 at Delta Dental Park.

OH, BROTHER Prior to Tuesday's game, the Red Sox promoted outfielder Zach Ehrhard, brother of current Sea Dog, Drew Ehrhard. The Ehrhards are just the fourth set of brothers to play for Portland and only the second to be on the team at the same time. The other brothers include Eddinson (1994) and Edgar (1995) Renteria, Derek (2000-01) and Dusty (2001) Wathan, and Jonathan (2005) and Joshua (2009) Papelbon.

YOUR PASSWORD NEEDS TO BE RESET Jhostynxon Garcia has been to promoted to the Worcester Red Sox. He in 63 games with the Sea Dogs across the 2024 and 2025 seasons recording a .260 batting average with nine doubles, three triples and five home runs. In his first game with the WooSox last night, he drilled a three-run home run at Polar Park.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in second place of the Northeast Division, 0.5 game behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Hartford Yard Goats are in third place, 2.0 games out of first place. The Reading Fightin Phils are in last place, 9.0 games behind the Yard Goats.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 21, 2008 - Aaron Bates snapped a 5-5 tie with a 2-out, 2-run double in the top of the 9th inning, rallying the Sea Dogs past the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 9-5. Bubba Bell followed with a 2-run single and finished 4-for-5, playing in his first game since May 9th.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt will start game one for Portland while RHP Jack Anderson will take the mond for game two. Wehunt last started May 15th at Somerset and tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out five. He gave up two home runs. Wehunt has faced the Fightins once this season on April 23rd. He pitched 5.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out three.







