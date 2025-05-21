Wednesday May 21 Game Between RubberDucks and Curve Postponed Due to Rain
May 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks and Altoona Curve game on Wednesday, May 21 has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 23. Game one will start at 5:05 p.m.
The doubleheader on Friday, May 23 will consist of two-seven inning games with a 30-minute break in-between. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Fans with tickets to Friday's game are valid for the entire doubleheader.
Fans with a ticket to the May 21 game may exchange that ticket for a reserved ticket at any future game during the 2025 regular season based on availability including the May 23 doubleheader.
The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park runs all summer long through September 7. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.
Eastern League Stories from May 21, 2025
- Wednesday May 21 Game Between RubberDucks and Curve Postponed Due to Rain - Akron RubberDucks
- Curve and RubberDucks Rained out on Wednesday Night - Altoona Curve
- Baysox Take 11-Inning Thriller over Senators on Wednesday Afternoon - Chesapeake Baysox
- Yard Goats Fall in Day Game on Road - Hartford Yard Goats
- Senators Dropped by Chesapeake in 11 - Harrisburg Senators
- Rogers Fans Five in Double-A Debut - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Erie Slams Hartford with 18 Unanswered Runs - Erie SeaWolves
- Schlittler's Eight Strikeouts, Gomez's Three RBI Lift Somerset over New Hampshire Wednesday - Somerset Patriots
- Wednesday's Rumble Ponies Game against Richmond Suspended - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Squirrels, Ponies Suspended for Rain Wednesday - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- May 21, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Rumble Ponies, Mirabito Partner for Military Appreciation Weekend May 23-25 - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Akron RubberDucks Stories
- Wednesday May 21 Game Between RubberDucks and Curve Postponed Due to Rain
- Ducks School Curve 3-1 in Education Day Win
- Cleveland Guardians David Fry to Rehab Tuesday at Canal Park
- RubberDucks Lose Finale at Chesapeake, 10-1
- Burgos Homers, Has 4 RBIs in 9-4 Akron Win at Chesapeake