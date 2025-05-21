Wednesday May 21 Game Between RubberDucks and Curve Postponed Due to Rain

May 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks and Altoona Curve game on Wednesday, May 21 has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 23. Game one will start at 5:05 p.m.

The doubleheader on Friday, May 23 will consist of two-seven inning games with a 30-minute break in-between. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Fans with tickets to Friday's game are valid for the entire doubleheader.

Fans with a ticket to the May 21 game may exchange that ticket for a reserved ticket at any future game during the 2025 regular season based on availability including the May 23 doubleheader.

Fans with a ticket to the May 21 game may exchange that ticket for a reserved ticket at any future game during the 2025 regular season based on availability including the May 23 doubleheader.







