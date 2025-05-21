Yard Goats Fall in Day Game on Road

May 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie, PA - The first place Erie SeaWolves won their fourth straight game and defeated the Hartford Yard Goats by the score of 18-3 on Wednesday afternoon at UPMC Park in Erie, Pennsylvania. The Yard Goats had a 3-0 lead in the third inning before the Tigers affiliate chipped away. Jake Holton hit a go-ahead grand slam home run and Erie never looked back. Holton hit a second homer in the sixth inning and finished with 6 RBI. The 18 runs and 19 hits are the most Hartford has allowed this season. Yard Goats have lost four consecutive games.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game as Jose Torres cranked his sixth home run of the season, a solo shot off Erie starter Garrett Burhenn in the second inning. Hartford added two more runs in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead on a pair of sacrifice fly balls from Benny Mongomery and Bryant Betancourt scoring Cole Carrigg and Dyan Jorge who each had hits.

Yard Goats starting pitcher Blake Adams retired the first six batters including a strikeout before Erie got the bats going in the third inning. The SeaWolves started the six-run rally with back-to-back doubles followed by RBI singles by Danny Serretti Carlos Mendoza. Jake Holton highlighted the inning with a go-ahead grand slam home run to put Erie in front 6-3. Burhenn pitched 5.1 innings and allowed the three runs with one walk and six strikeouts to improve to 5-0.

The Sea Wolves made it 9-3 in the fourth inning as Max Anderson cranked a three-run homer off reliever Alec Barger. Erie put together another big inning and scored seven runs on seven hits in the sixth inning to make it 16-3.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game road trip on Thursday (6:05 PM) at UMPC Park. LHP Mason Green will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Joseph Montalvo will pitch for the SeaWolves.







