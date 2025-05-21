Squirrels, Ponies Suspended for Rain Wednesday

May 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Wednesday's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium was suspended for rain after five innings of play.

The Flying Squirrels and Rumble Ponies were tied, 2-2. The game will be resumed on Thursday in Binghamton at 4:35 p.m.

After the completion of the suspended game, the Flying Squirrels and Rumble Ponies will play the night's originally scheduled game, which will be shortened to seven innings.

Joe Whitman started on Wednesday for the Flying Squirrels and set a career high with 11 strikeouts over five innings, allowing two unearned runs in the first inning.

The Rumble Ponies took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. After an error to start the inning, Alex Ramirez hit a two-out, two-run single.

The Flying Squirrels tied the score, 2-2, in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Thomas Gavello drove a two-run double to even the score.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, from May 27-June1. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.