Squirrels Postponed Thursday in Binghamton

May 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Thursday night's Richmond Flying Squirrels road games against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium have been postponed due to wet grounds.

The completion of Wednesday's rain-suspended game will now resume on Friday beginning at 5 p.m. It will be followed by the night's regularly schedule nine-inning game.

Thursday's rain-postponed game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday in Binghamton. First pitch for Game 1 on Saturday is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

