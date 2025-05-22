Montgomery Drives in Two Runs in Goats Loss

Erie, PA - Benny Montgomery drove in two runs but it was not enough as the Erie SeaWolves sent the Hartford Yard Goats their season-high fifth straight loss, 11-2 on Thursday night at UPMC Park in Erie, Pennsylvania. Montgomery cracked a two-out two-run single in the third inning to make it a 3-2 game, but the Tigers affiliate answered in the bottom half of the inning en-route to winning its fifth consecutive contest. Rockies reliever Victor Vodnik pitched the fifth inning for the Yard Goats on a Major League rehab assignment.

The SeaWolves scored three runs in the first inning off Yard Goats starting pitcher Mason Green. Erie set the table with a double by Max Anderson and a walk, and Carlos Mendoza drove in Thayron Liranzo with a single, and a second run scored on the same play as the ball got away from outfielder Juan Guerrero. Roberto Campos followed with a triple scoring Mendoza to make it a 3-0 game.

The Yard Goats scored their only two runs in the third inning against Erie starting pitcher Joseph Montalvo. Jose Cordova walked and Cole Carrigg followed with a double. Then later in the inning with two outs, Benny Montgomery smashed a single into left field, scoring Cordova and Carrigg to make it a 3-2 game. That was the final hit the Yard Goats got on the night as SeaWolves pitching was impressive again.

Erie answered with three runs on one hit and four walks in the bottom of the inning to make it a 6-2 game. The SeaWolves put together their third three-run inning in the fifth with RBI hits from Jim Jarvis and Danny Serretti to make it 9-2.

Montalvo worked 5.2 innings and allowed four hits and two runs with three walks and six strikeouts to earn his third win of the season. Troy Watson retired all four batters faced and Drew Sommers allowed just one base-runner on a catcher's interference. Erie pitchers held the Yard Goats to four hits and combined for 9 strikeouts.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game road trip on Friday night (6:05 PM) at UMPC Park. RHP Connor Staine will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Troy Melton will pitch for the SeaWolves. The broadcast will be available on the free Audacy app. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday to host the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 7:10 PM.







