Sugar Hill Gang to Perform at Dunkin' Park

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced that "The Sugar Hill Gang" will perform a post-game concert at Dunkin' Park following the Friday, September 5th Yard Goats game. The Sugarhill Gang made history with their single "Rappers Delight," which was the first commercial rap record ever made, and later went on to become the largest selling 12" single of all time with over 15 million records sold. The Sugarhill Gang helped pave the way for other rap artists and introduced the genre to a broader market.

The concert was added in appreciation for all the wonderful fans and sponsors who continue to support the team in its 10th anniversary. The Yard Goats will host the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate that evening at 7:10 PM. Tickets for the September 5th game which include the post-game concert are on sale by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

The Sugarhill Gang revolutionized the music industry by introducing a new art form of music and culture throughout the world, Hip hop and rap. They were the first rap group to tour throughout the world and to appear on national TV shows such as: American Band Stand, Solid Gold, Soul Train and Wonderama, as well as on England's #1 TV show Top of the Pops. In addition, The Sugarhill Gang has received numerous gold and platinum 12" singles and albums status under their belts such as: 8th Wonder, Showdown, Kick It Live From 9 to 5, Livin' In The Fast Lane and Apache. Many artists today have sampled and performed Sugarhill Gang's songs.

"We're excited to once again reward our fans with a fun post-game concert, as a thank you for the tremendous support as we celebrate our 10th season," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "We're all looking forward to seeing "The Sugar Hill Gang" perform their hits on the field at Dunkin' Park."







