Sea Dogs Announce Schedule Change for Friday

May 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs have announced the Game 2 of Friday's (May 23rd) scheduled doubleheader between the Reading Fightin Phils and Portland Sea Dogs has been cancelled. Instead, the two teams will play one nine-inning game beginning at 6:00 PM. Gates will open at 4:30 PM.

The change is the result of the two teams exceeding the number of doubleheaders that they are permitted to play within a seven-day window.

The Sea Dogs have suffered six rained out games at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field this season, equally their total from the previous two seasons combined. Additionally, the Sea Dogs have had three postponements on the road including two last week in Bridgewater, New Jersey against the Somerset Patriots.

The Sea Dogs homestand May 20-25 already has another doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday, May 21st, which will start at 5:00 PM and will consist of two seven-inning games.

Friday's game will include postgame fireworks, presented by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to kick-off Memorial Day Weekend. Tickets are available for all Sea Dogs home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.







