Tong, Morabito Sweep Eastern League Weekly Awards

May 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, have swept the Eastern League (EL) weekly awards for the second consecutive week. RHP Jonah Tong was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week by Minor League Baseball for the second consecutive week and OF Nick Morabito was named Eastern League Player of the Week for the week spanning May 12-18.

Tong, who ranks as the Mets No. 6 prospect by MLB Pipeline, allowed just two hits and notched eight strikeouts over six scoreless frames on Saturday, May 17 in Hartford. Tong's 59 strikeouts tie him for fourth-most in Minor League Baseball (MiLB full season) and leads Double-A. His .151 BAA is tied for the sixth-lowest in MiLB and also leads Double-A. The 21-year-old is now 2-2 with a 2.12 ERA in seven starts over 34 innings. His WHIP (1.00) is tied for ninth-best in Double-A and sixth in the EL.

Tong's dominant start comes after he pitched six and two thirds perfect innings on May 10, with a career-high 13 strikeouts, as part of the franchise's first perfect game in its 33-year history. Tong has pitched 12.2 consecutive scoreless innings. Over his last five starts, he has allowed just two earned runs with a 48-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 25 innings. He is second in all of MiLB with a 43.4 K% and leads the upper levels with a 15.62 K/9.

It is Tong's third Eastern League award during his Double-A tenure. The Markham, Ontario, Canada native was drafted by the Mets in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Georgia Premier Academy in Statesboro, Georgia.

Morabito, 22, is ranked as the Mets No. 17 prospect and is the reigning Mets Minor League Player of the Year. He slashed .462 (12-for-26)/517/.731 with a 1.248 OPS and six stolen bases over the seven-game series last week at Dunkin' Park. He also had six runs scored, four doubles, three RBIs, three walks, and a home run during that stretch. Morabito is tied for third in the EL with 14 stolen bases and 25 runs scored, as well as being tied for fourth with 10 doubles. He is currently on a nine-game hitting streak and finished the series in Hartford with back-to-back three-hit games. On Saturday, Morabito finished 3-for-4, reached base four times, and finished a triple shy of the cycle.

This is Morabito's first Eastern League award. He was drafted by the Mets as the 75th overall selection (second round compensatory pick) in 2022 out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C.

Binghamton has now earned four Eastern League weekly awards this season. Last week, Tong and 1B Ryan Clifford swept the EL awards.

The Rumble Ponies (22-16) are in first place in the Northeast Division as they open a six-game homestand against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (AA Giants) on Tuesday night at 6:07 p.m.

