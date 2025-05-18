Binghamton Wins Series Finale and Takes Pivotal Series in Hartford

May 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (22-16) defeated the Hartford Yard Goats, 5-4, in the series finale at Dunkin' Park on Sunday. Binghamton won the seven-game series, 4-3. Binghamton moved into sole possession of first place in the Eastern League's Northeast Division.

Binghamton hit a season-high seven doubles in the game, which included four RBI doubles. The Ponies recorded 40 hits over the final three games of the series.

Binghamton got out to a 4-0 lead after two innings. In the first inning, shortstop Jett Williams led off the game with a single. Later in the frame, first baseman JT Schwartz hit an RBI double that made it 1-0 and third baseman William Lugo drove in a run on a groundout that put Binghamton up 2-0.

In the second inning, catcher Matt O'Neill hit a one-out double. Later in the frame, Williams and center fielder Nick Morabito hit back-to-back two-out doubles that put Binghamton up 4-0.

Left-hander Zach Thornton (1-0) started for Binghamton and dominated over his first four innings. He faced the minimum with five strikeouts over four scoreless innings. Hartford (21-17) put up two runs in the fifth inning on a third baseman Nic Kent's two-run triple, which cut Binghamton's lead to 4-2. Thornton earned his first Double-A win and finished with six strikeouts and no walks over five innings, and he allowed just two runs on four hits.

In the top of the seventh, Morabito singled and stole second base. Right fielder Ryan Clifford followed with an RBI double that put the Ponies up 5-2.

Right-hander Ryan Lambert pitched a perfect sixth inning with two strikeouts. Right-hander Dylan Ross pitched a scoreless seventh inning with one strikeout. Right-hander Douglas Orellana allowed two unearned runs in the eighth inning on an error that cut Binghamton's lead to 5-4. Orellana recorded two strikeouts in the frame.

In the bottom of the ninth, right-hander TJ Shook recorded two strikeouts in a perfect inning and recorded his second save.

The Rumble Ponies open a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A, San Francisco Giants) on Tuesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Thornton was dominant in two starts against Hartford this series (12.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 12 K)...Williams (3-for-5, RBI, 2 R, 2B) recorded his sixth multi-hit game and second three-hit game...Morabito (3-for-5, RBI, R, 2B, 2 K, SB) recorded his second-straight three-hit game...Morabito extended his hitting streak to nine games and had eight hits across the final three games in the series, upping his average from .225 to .263...Clifford has recorded 16 runs batted in over 16 games in May...O'Neill and Schwartz both hit two doubles...Williams, Morabito, Clifford, Schwartz, and O'Neill all recorded multi-hit games...Binghamton's bullpen (Lambert, Ross, Orellana, and Shook) combined to allow no earned runs over four innings with seven strikeouts and one walk.







