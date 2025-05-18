Senators Snag Series Finale in Altoona

CURVE, Pa. - Jack Brannigan stretched his on-base streak to 23 games on Sunday night with a two-hit performance for the Curve, but Altoona could not hold off the Harrisburg Senators in a 6-4 loss at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Harrisburg capitalized early with a first inning grand slam from Cayden Wallace. Jarod Bayless loaded the bases on a fielding error, a walk, and a single before Wallace made it a 4-0 game. It was the first grand slam allowed by the Curve since Kyle Teel knocked a ninth-inning, go-ahead slam for the Portland Sea Dogs on June 1, 2024. Bayless then tossed two scoreless frames and retired seven in a row to end his outing.

Brannigan knocked an RBI-double in the bottom of the first inning for the Curve and added a single in the eighth inning. Mitch Jebb knocked two singles in a 2-for-4 day at the plate, wrapping up his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. Jebb is 11-for-19 in his last four games.

Tres Gonzalez added an RBI-single in the eighth inning off Harrisburg reliever Todd Peterson to make it a 6-4 game.

On the mound, J.C. Flowers tossed three scoreless innings of relief, before Emmanuel Chapman allowed two runs on two hits over the final three innings of the contest. The Curve took four of six games in their series with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Altoona will travel to Akron to begin a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Tuesday morning at 11:05 a.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen takes the ball for the Curve in the series opener against LHP Rodney Boone for Akron.

