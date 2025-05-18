Senators Build Early Lead, Hang on over Altoona
May 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators tallied four runs in the first then held on for a 6-4 win over the Altoona Curve Sunday night in Altoona. The win was the second in the series with Altoona and snapped a three-game losing streak to the Curve. With the score 4-3, the Senators tacked on two runs in the seventh inning and made those stand up for the win. Michael Cuevas retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win for the Senators.
THE BIG PLAY
Cayden Wallace hit a grand slam in the first inning to give the Senators a 4-0 lead.
FILIBUSTERS
The grand slam by Wallace was the first this season for Harrisburg. Yohandy Morales had two hits to run his hit streak to nine games.
TOP OF THE HILL
It was a bullpen game for the Senators started by Thomas Schultz. Luke Young, Garret Davila, Erick Mejia, Todd Peterson and Michael Cuevas all pitched. Davila earned the win with a scoreless inning of work. Michael Cuevas pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save. The six Senator pitchers held Altoona to six hits in the game.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and the Chesapeake Baysox play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 5:56 p.m.
