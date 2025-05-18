Fightin Phils Earn First Series Win in Victory over Fisher Cats

May 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (13-23) grabbed their first series win of the season after taking down the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-22) 6-5 in the sixth game of this weeks' series.

The first inning started in very similar fashion to the previous games in this series with the Fisher Cats getting themselves on the board first. Jace Bohrofen hit a solo home run giving New Hampshire the early 1-0 lead.

Jay Harry extended New Hampshire's lead in the top of the second with a two-run home run, making it 3-0. The scoring continued for the Fisher Cats in the top of the third when Ryan McCarty doubled then made it home on a deflected ground ball, putting New Hampshire up 4-0 early on.

Reading was able to get themselves on the board in the bottom of the fourth as Seth Beer walked and Leandro Pineda doubled, getting Beer to third. Felix Reyes hit a sac fly out to left field and scored Beer, making it 4-1.

The Fightin Phils took advantage of a few errors in the fifth after a single and two walks loaded the bases. Paul McIntosh walked and Robert Moore on third walked it in for a score. A passed ball by catcher Jacob Sharp scored Hendry Mendez and a wild pitch got Seth Beer home. By the end of the fifth, Reading had tied it up 4-4.

The tie did not last long as Robert Moore hit a sac fly in the bottom of the sixth inning that scored Felix Reyes who was on third. The lead was short entering the top of the seventh inning and we were back to a tied game when RJ Schreck hit a solo home run, bringing the game 5-5.

Seth Beer responded with a lead-off home run of his own in the bottom of the seventh inning. His first home run as a Fightin Phil returned the lead to Reading, making it 6-5. Beer's home run kept the lead and the Fightin Phils held strong as they finished out the game, earning their first series win of the season.

Mitch Neunborn (W, 1-0) walked away with his first win of the season as he allowed only one run on two hits and struck out five over three innings. Nelson Alvarez earned his third save of the season.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against the Portland Sea Dogs and starting pitchers have yet to be announced. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

