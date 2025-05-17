Reading Fightin Phils Achieve Highest Single Game Attendance Since 2018 Season

May 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to share that the official attendance of 9,691 fans on Saturday night is the largest single-game attendance at America's Classic Ballpark since the 2018 season.

The last time a crowd larger than Saturday night's filled FirstEnergy Stadium was August 25, 2018, when there was an official attendance of 9,787, against the Portland Sea Dogs. It also marks the first time a crowd of over 9,000 fans was in Baseballtown since May 28, 2022, against Binghamton, when the official attendance was 9,528.

The 9,691 fans marks the third time a crowd of over 9,000 filled the ballpark since the beginning of the 2021 season, following the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the 21st largest crowd in the history of America's Classic Ballpark, which dates back to 1951. Saturday night's crowd surpassed 9,646 on July 18, 2009, against New Britain.

It was a loaded night on and off the field at America's Classic Ballpark. The highlight was the first ever drone how in the history of FirstEnergy Stadium, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph. There was a pregame concert by the R-Phils Mascot Band, presented by Savage Auto Group, along with a postgame concert, presented by Bru Daddy's. Reading welcomed New Hampshire in a doubleheader and both contests were action-packed, back-and-forth affairs.

The Fightin Phils extend their appreciation to the great fans of Baseballtown for their support all season long and for bringing the energy to an amazing night at America's Classic Ballpark.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. RHP Luke Russo will be on the mound for Reading, and he will go against TBA for New Hampshire. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 5 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The series ends Sunday when the first 2,000 women, 18 and older, receive a Belated Mother's Day Hawaiian Shirt, thanks to Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.