Burgos Homers, Has 4 RBIs in 9-4 Akron Win at Chesapeake
May 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
RubberDucks first baseman Jorge Burgos came within a triple of the cycle, driving in four runs, while designated hitter Cooper Ingle doubled twice and drove in two, as right-hander Aaron Davenport pitched six innings in Akron's 9-4 win over the Chesapeake Baysox in the fifth game of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium Saturday night.
Turning Point
After Chesapeake answered Akron's three-run first inning with a pair of first-inning homers, right-handed reliever Gerald Ogando entered to begin the second inning and walked second baseman Kyle Dernedde with one out. Ingle hit an RBI double to left-center field to make it 4-2. Center fielder Kahlil Watson walked, and then Burgos drilled a two-run double to center field, extending the lead to 6-2.
Mound Presence
After three straight starts of six scoreless innings, Davenport's 19-inning scoreless streak ended when shortstop Frederick Bencosme hit a leadoff home run. Third baseman Max Wagner homered with two outs in the first inning, but Davenport retired 10 of the next 11 hitters and kept the Baysox scoreless through the fifth inning. He allowed a sixth-inning solo home run to Creed Willems but retired the next three batters to last six innings for a fourth straight start. Right-hander Magnus Ellerts had three strikeouts in a scoreless seventh but allowed the Baysox to load the bases in the eighth, when right-hander Zane Morehouse entered and set down six in a row - including four strikeouts - for his third save.
Duck Tales
Ingle led off the game against right-hander Levi Wells with a double to right field, Watson walked, and Burgos grounded an RBI single to left field. Third baseman Alex Mooney added a sacrifice fly to left field, and a two-out error allowed another run to score. In the third, right fielder Joe Lampe singled, went to second base when left fielder Jake Fox walked, and scored after a wild pitch and groundout. Burgos homered leading off the sixth inning - his second of the series - to give him 10 RBIs in the first five games of the series. Ingle's ninth-inning sacrifice fly made it 9-4.
Notebook
Burgos's 36 RBIs lead both the Guardians minor league system and the Eastern League. His eight home runs lead the organization and are tied for second in the league...Ingle has 13 doubles, ranking second in the league...Shortstop Dayan Frías walked three times, giving him a team-high 25 to rank second in the league...The RubberDucks are 8-0 in Davenport's starts this season, averaging six runs per game in those contests...The last Akron cycle was by Bryson Myles on Aug. 25, 2015, against Trenton...Game Time: 2:54...Attendance: 9,107.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks conclude their series at Chesapeake at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Prince George's Stadium. Akron right-hander Trent Denholm (5-0, 2.45 ERA) is scheduled to face Baysox right-hander Braxton Bragg (1-1, 1.56 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
