Portland Falls to Somerset 11-5 in Offensive Slugfest

May 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Somerset, New Jersey - The Portland Sea Dogs (19-15) fell 11-5 to the Somerset Patriots (17-20) on Saturday night at TD Bank Ballpark. The Sea Dogs remain in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 1.0 game behind the Hartford Yard Goats.

Trailing the Patriots 5-3 entering the top of the seventh, the Sea Dogs offense sparked a rally. A leadoff single from Tyler Miller, who then scored on an RBI double off the bat of Mark Kolozsvary coupled with a throwing error cut Somerset's lead to 5-4. A batter later, Luis Ravelo singled home Kolozsvary to knot the game up, 5-5.

The Patriots retaliated in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Lombard Jr. and Rafael Flores lined consecutive singles. The next batter Garrett Martin hit an RBI double that scored Lombard Jr. and broke the tie 6-5. Dylan Jasso followed with a two-run single that brought home Flores and Martin which gave Somerset an 8-5 lead.

Somerset tacked on more insurance runsIn the bottom of the eighth. Alexander Vargas reached base on leadoff walk and then swiped second base. The next batters Jared Wegner and Antonio Gomez were walked which loaded the bases. Lombard Jr. hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Vargas and made the score 9-5. Then Gomez left the game due to injury (replaced by Grant Richardson). After a strikeout, Martin laced a two-run single which made the score 11-5.

Somerset started the scoring in the first inning. After a leadoff walk to George Lombard Jr., Rafael Flores (8) cracked a two-run home run to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead.

In the second inning, the Patriots offense went back to work. Tyler Hardman singled and then advanced to third on a double by Alexander Vargas. The next batter Jared Wegner grounded out which scored Hardman and pushed Somerset's lead to 3-0.

Portland responded in the fifth inning when Miller (6) jacked a leadoff solo home run which trimmed the deficit to 3-1. Miller leads the Sea Dogs in homers with six.

Somerset added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth. Wegner hit a leadoff single and then scored on an RBI single by Flores. Jasso then drove home Flores with an RBI single.

Jhostynxon Garcia (3) blasted a two-run home run in the top of the sixth to cut Somerset's deficit to two runs.

RHP Scott Effross (1-0, 5.40 ERA) was awarded the win in his Major League rehab appearance. He tossed 1.0 inning allowing two runs on four hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk. RHP Gabriel Jackson (1-1, 4.76 ERA) was given the loss pitching 2.1 innings allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out two.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots will meet for the series finale tomorrow, May 18th at 1:05pm at TD Bank Ballpark. LHP Connelly Early (2-0, 2.41 ERA) will start for Portland while Somerset will send RHP Bailey Dees (1-2, 4.82 ERA) to the bump.







Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.