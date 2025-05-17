May 17, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS FALL IN EXTRAS Portland fell 4-2 in ten innings last night to Somerset. Rafael Flores blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning and the Patriots led, 2-0. Portland tied it in the top of the seventh inning courtesy of a two-run double by Mikey Romero. He drove home Drew Ehrhard and Caden Rose who reached on a pair of singles. Somerset walked it off in the bottom of the tenth inning with a two run homer by Dylan Jasso and the Sea Dogs fell, 4-2.

DALTON DOMINATES LHP Dalton Rogers made his Double-A debut last night for Portland and was tremendous. He tossed 5.0 shutout innings giving up just two hits. He recorded six strikeouts and issued on walk. Rogers went 2-1 with a 1.31 ERA in five appearances with the Greenville Drive.

JEREMY WU-YELLAND SILENCES SOMERSET Jeremy Wu-Yelland came in with a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning last night and allowed just one baserunner. After striking out the first four batters he faced, he issued a walk then struck out the next two batters without allowing that runner to score. He now has a 1.80 ERA in his two appearances for Portland.

RED HOT BLAZE Blaze Jordan recorded another multi-hit game last night for Portland. In his last five games, he is batting .400 (six-for-fifteen) with two RBI, two walks and just two strikeouts. In his last 10 games, he is hitting .379 (11-for-29) with two doubles, a home run, five RBI and seven runs. He has drawn eight walks compared to just four strikeouts.

OFF TO THE WOO RHP Tyler Uberstine was promoted to AAA Worcester on Thursday. At the time of his promotion, he led the Sea Dogs with 35 strikeouts. In six starts, he tossed 29.2 innings allowing 13 runs (12 earned) on 27 hits while walking four.

ON BRAND RHP Jonathan Brand has had a great start to the season for Portland. In seven appearances out of the bullpen, he is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. He has tossed 10.0 innings allowing five hits while walking six and striking out 16. Brand has also recorded two saves.

WHERE DO WE STAND With the loss last night, the Sea Dogs are now in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They are just 0.5 game behind the first place Hartford Yard Goats. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in third place, 1.0 game behind Hartford and the Somerset Patriots are in fourth place, 5.0 games back.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 17, 2016 - Andrew Benintendi picked up his first Double-A hits, going 2-for-3, 2 RBI and a walk in Portland's 5-3 win over New Hampshire. Benintendi walked in his first at-bat, singled home a run in his second at-bat and nailed a run-scoring double in his third turn.

ON THE MOUND RHP David Sandlin will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched on May 11th against the Chesapeake Baysox and allowed three runs on five hits while striking out a season-high nine batters in 5.0 innings. He has faced the Patriots twice in his career and is 0-1 with a 7.88 ERA. In 8.0 innings, he has allowed seven runs on eight hits while walking three and striking out nine.







Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2025

May 17, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.