Rain Washes Sea Dogs Away; Wednesday's Game Postponed

May 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Bridgewater Township, New Jersey - The Portland Sea Dogs game scheduled for Wednesday, May 14th against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Somerset on Wednesday, June 11th at 4pm which will consist of two seven-inning games.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots will play a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, May 15th beginning at 4pm, making up Tuesday's postponement. RHP Yordanny Monegro (1-2, 2.20 ERA) will start for Portland in game one while Somerset will send RHP Cam Schlittler (2-3, 2.18 ERA) to the bump. Both teams are TBA for game two.







