Late Rally Fuels Fightin Phils to Series Opening Victory

May 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - A late comeback by the Reading Fightin Phils (10-21) pushed them to victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (15-18) 2-1 in the first game of the series.

Yohendrick Pinango hit a lead-off home run on the first pitch to give the Fisher Cats the early 1-0 lead.

Mitch Neunborn entered for the Fightin Phils in the top of the second and allowed no hits with only one walk and three strikeouts over two innings. He helped keep the game 1-0 until the bottom of the seventh inning when the Fightin Phils began to take over.

Aidan Miller reached on a fielding error by Eddinson Paulino and then proceeded to steal second base, making that the 10th base stolen by Miller this season. Seth Beer walked and, as Ryan Jennings took the mound for New Hampshire, Keaton Anthony followed with a single and loaded the bases. Hendry Mendez hit a sac fly to center field and Miller scored, tying the game 1-1.

The scoring did not end there for the Fightin Phils. Leandro Pineda walked during his time at bat, loading the bases once more. For the second time of the day, Cade Fergus walked on a hit by pitch and Seth Beer walked into home, making it 2-1. The Fightin Phils closed out the seventh inning with the lead.

The Figthin Phils were able to hold onto the lead for the win. Travis Kuhn (W, 3-1) recorded the win after only allowing one hit and two walks over two innings.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. RHP Jean Cabrera will be on the mound for Reading, and he will go against RHP Rafael Sanchez for New Hampshire. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

