Sens Split Double Dip

May 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators and Altoona Curve split their Wednesday morning starting doubleheader with Altoona taking game one 8-0 and the Sens bouncing back with a 6-4 win in game two. The Senators took a 5-0 lead in game two before hanging on for the win. Leading 1-0 in the third, the Sens scored four runs to take a 5-0 lead. Altoona scored two in the fourth and two in the sixth to make the game tight. The Curve scored in five of their six trips to the plate.

THE BIG PLAY(S)

In game one, Mitch Jebb hit a leadoff triple in the bottom of the first and went on to score to give Altoona a 1-0 lead.

In game two, Carlos De La Cruz doubled in Yohandy Morales with two outs in the fifth inning to give the Senators a 6-2 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Game 1 - The shutout loss was the Sens first of the year. Harrisburg managed just three hits in game one.

Game 2 - Murphy Stehly hit his first double-A home run and scored twice. Nick Schnell and Yohandy Morales both tripled. Carlos De La Cruz drove in two runs with a single and a double.

TOP OF THE HILL

Game 1 - Dustin Saenz started and took the loss, going 4.1 innings. Junior Santos and Chance Huff pitched the final 1.2 innings.

Game 2 - Kyle Luckham started and went 5.1 innings, allowing three earned runs and earning his third win. Garrett Davila worked two-thirds of an inning to earn his fourth hold. Michael Cuevas pitched around a two-out hit batter to notch his fifth save.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and the Altoona Curve play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at PNG Field in Altoona. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 5:56 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.