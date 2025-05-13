Senators and Altoona Curve Rained out on Tuesday Night in Altoona

May 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators and Altoona Curve were postponed due to rain Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 14 with game one beginning at 11:00 a.m. consisting of two seven-inning games.

The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 10:45 a.m. LH Dustin Saenz goes for the Senators in game one while RH Kyle Luckham is on the hill in game two. The Senators are 17-16, in third place, four games behind first place teams Erie and Akron.

The Senators offices are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Tickets for any game this season are available online 24 hours a day or in person at the box office or over the phone during normal business hours. For information about Sensylvania Club Season Memberships please call the Senators at 717-231-4444 or visit the Senators online at www.senatorsbaseball.com. You can find the Senators on Facebook at facebook.com/senatorsbaseball or @hbgsenators on Twitter.







Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.