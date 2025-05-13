Binghamton Falls to Hartford in Extra Innings in Pitchers' Duel

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-14) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats, 1-0, in 11 innings in the series opener on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park. It marked Binghamton's first game that went to extra innings this season.

After the game went scoreless into the bottom of the 11th inning, catcher Bryant Betancourt was the automatic runner on second base for Hartford (19-13). Second baseman Dyan Jorge placed down a sacrifice bunt and first baseman Ryan Clifford made a throwing error towards first base that allowed Betancourt to score the winning run.

Left-hander Zach Thornton started the game for Binghamton. He tossed a career-high seven innings and did not allow a run with six strikeouts. Thornton allowed just three hits and did not issue a walk and tossed 76 pitches. It marked the longest start for a Binghamton pitcher this season. Right-hander Gabriel Hughes started the game for Hartford and tossed five perfect innings with three strikeouts.

The Rumble Ponies combined to strand five runners on base in the ninth inning and extra innings. In the ninth inning Binghamton had runners on second and third with one out and right-hander Brayan Castillo came into the game and stranded the two inherited runners in scoring position.

In the top of the 10th inning, Binghamton had runners on first and second base with no outs, but Castillo stranded them on base again. Right-hander Collin Baumgartner (2-1) earned the win after tossing a scoreless 11th inning and inducing an inning-ending double play.

Right-hander Dylan Ross made his Double-A debut in relief for Binghamton and pitched a perfect eighth inning with one strikeout. Ross fanned first baseman Jose Cordova on a 102-mph fastball. Right-hander Anthony Nunez also made his Double-A debut for the Ponies and tossed a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout.

New York Mets infielder Ronny Mauricio continued his rehab assignment with Binghamton and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, while playing second base for seven innings defensively.

The Rumble Ponies continue their seven-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A, Colorado Rockies) with a doubleheader on Wednesday at Dunkin' Park. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Right-hander Carlos Guzman (0-1) receives the loss, despite allowing just one unearned run...Center fielder Nick Morabito singled and recorded Binghamton's first hit of the game with one out in the seventh inning...Morabito recorded his ninth stolen base of the season...D'Andre Smith bunted for a hit in the ninth inning and extended his hit streak to seven games...In the sixth inning, Smith caught a fly ball in right field and threw out designated hitter G.J. Hill at third base, after he tried to tag up from second, and ended the inning on a 9-5 double play to get Thornton through the sixth...Shortstop Jett Williams drew two walks...The two teams combined for just five hits and four walks.







