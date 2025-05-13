Postponed Tuesday, RubberDucks to Play Doubleheader Wednesday at Chesapeake
May 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Inclement weather postponed Tuesday's game between the Akron RubberDucks and Chesapeake Baysox at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, Maryland. The game will be made up in a doubleheader of seven-inning games at 11:05 a.m. EDT Wednesday.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks open their series at Chesapeake with a doubleheader at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday at Prince George's Stadium. The doubleheader broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with the home ballpark video available on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2025
- Somerset Patriots' Tuesday, May 13th Game Postponed - Somerset Patriots
- Sea Dogs Bring the Rain to Somerset; Tuesday's Game Postponed - Portland Sea Dogs
- Reading and New Hampshire to Play Doubleheader Saturday - Reading Fightin Phils
- Today's Reading Fightin Phils Game Has Been Officially Postponed Due to Rain - Reading Fightin Phils
- The Landsharks and the Mashup Headline Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest on July 4 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- May 13, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Senators and Altoona Curve Rained out on Tuesday Night in Altoona - Harrisburg Senators
- Tuesday's Baysox Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Chesapeake Baysox
- Postponed Tuesday, RubberDucks to Play Doubleheader Wednesday at Chesapeake - Akron RubberDucks
- Curve and Senators Rained out on Tuesday Night - Altoona Curve
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Akron RubberDucks Stories
- Postponed Tuesday, RubberDucks to Play Doubleheader Wednesday at Chesapeake
- Ingle's Homer and Stellar Pitching Help Akron Down Somerset 2-1
- Ducks Fall 5-0
- Ducks Drop Seesaw Battle to Somerset 7-6 in 11
- Akron Tosses Another Shutout, Bazzana Picks up Three Hits in 5-0 Win