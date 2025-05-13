Postponed Tuesday, RubberDucks to Play Doubleheader Wednesday at Chesapeake

May 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Inclement weather postponed Tuesday's game between the Akron RubberDucks and Chesapeake Baysox at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, Maryland. The game will be made up in a doubleheader of seven-inning games at 11:05 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks open their series at Chesapeake with a doubleheader at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday at Prince George's Stadium. The doubleheader broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with the home ballpark video available on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







