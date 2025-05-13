Yard Goats Win Pitchers Duel in Extras

May 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - Dyan Jorge put down a sacrifice bunt that allowed the game-winning run to score as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 1-0 in 11 innings on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park. The game was scoreless heading to the bottom of the 11th before Jorge's sacrifice bunt was fielded but thrown into right field allowing the automatic runner Bryant Betancourt to score the only run of the game. Yard Goats starter Gabriel Hughes had his second perfect outing of the season, retiring fifteen consecutive batters and striking out three in five innings. The Rumble Ponies did not have a hit until the seventh inning. The Yard Goats are now 11-5 at Dunkin' Park.

Yard Goats starting pitcher Gabriel Hughes was outstanding on the mound and lowered his ERA to 1.99 with five shutout innings. He retired all 15 batters faced with three strikeouts, including Mets infielder Ronny Mauricio who is on a MLB rehab assignment with Binghamton. Hughes left a scoreless game after five innings.

The game was scoreless through 10 innings, as both pitching staffs pitched well. Yard Goats relievers Brayan Castillo and Collin Baumgartner stranded runners in scoring position in the final three innings to keep the game scoreless headed to the bottom of the 11th.

In the bottom of the 11th inning, the Yard Goats scored the only run of the game off Rumble Ponies reliever Anthony Nunez when Betancourt scored on a sacrifice bunt from Jorge, giving the Yard Goats the 1-0 win.

The Yard Goats continue their seven game series against the New York Mets affiliate the Binghamton Rumble Ponies with a doubleheader on Wednesday night May 14th starting at 5:00 pm. LHP Sean Sullivan gets the start for the Yard Goats against RHP Jack Wenniger who will start for the Rumble Ponies. It's Harry Potter night! The games will be streamed on MiLB.TV and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Collin Baumgartner (2-1)

LP: Anthony Nunez (0-1)

Time: 2:29







