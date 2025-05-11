Carrigg Cranks Two Homers in Yard Goats Loss

May 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Manchester, NH - Cole Carrigg blasted two homers but it was not enough as the Hartford Yard Goats fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 7-2 on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. Carrigg led off the game with a home run, the first leadoff homer for the Yard Goats this season, and later connected on his seventh of the year, a solo shot in the sixth inning. The Fisher Cats won three of the five games to hand the Yard Goats their first series loss of 2025. The Yard Goats return home on Tuesday (7:10 PM) to host the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Dunkin' Park.

Outfielder Cole Carrigg led off the game with a home run off Fisher Cats starter Devereaux Harrison, giving Hartford an early lead. Carrigg belted a 1-0 pitch over the right field fence for his sixth homer of the season.

The Fisher Cats took advantage of three Yard Goats errors in the second inning and scored five runs against starter Connor Staine. Payton Williams reached on a fielding error to start the rally. Later in the inning with two outs, Gabby Martinez cracked a two-run double, scoring Williams and Eddinson Paulino, giving New Hampshire a 2-1 lead. Jacob Sharp then reached on an error and scored on Yohendrick PInango's two-run homer to make it 5-1.

New Hampshire added a run in the fifth inning to make it a 6-1 game but the Yard Goats got one back on Carrigg's second homer, a line drive over the wall in right center field to make it 6-2. Devereaux pitched well for the Fisher Cats and retired the side in order in the fourth and fifth innings and sat down ten consecutive Yard Goats before Carrigg's homer in sixth.

The Yard Goats begin a seven-game in six-day homestand on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park (7:10 PM) against Binghamton. Tuesday's game will be televised on NESN+ and available on the free Audacy app.

--

Fisher Cats 7, Yard Goats 2

WP: Devereaux Harrison (2-4)

LP: Connor Staine (1-3)

T: 2:19







Eastern League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.