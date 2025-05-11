Ingle's Homer and Stellar Pitching Help Akron Down Somerset 2-1

Cooper Ingle's eighth inning two-run home run propelled the Akron RubberDucks to the 2-1 win over the Somerset Patriots on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

With the game still scoreless in the bottom of the eighth, Cameron Barstad singled with one out to give Akron a late baserunner. After a flyout, Ingle lined a two-out two-run home run into Modelo Tiki Terrace to make it 2-0 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Aaron Davenport was lights out once again for Akron. The right-hander allowed just two singles (one in the first and in the third) and a third inning walk on his way to six shutout innings with seven strikeouts. Trenton Denholm was sharp out of the bullpen in relief of Davenport. Denholm allowed a run on two hits over three innings while striking out four.

Duck Tales

Akron was held without a hit until the sixth when Barstad singled to break up the no-hit bid. Dayan Frias drew two walks on the afternoon and stole a base marking the third straight game with a walk and stolen base for him.

Notebook

The win on Sunday clinched a series win for Akron, which marked the 27 home series win for the RubberDucks since 2021...Akron has won nine out of their last 10 home series (one split) dating back to the second half of 2024...Davenport's scoreless start marked his third straight and extended his scoreless innings streak to 19 innings...Davenport and Denholm combined to strikeout 25 in their two outings against Somerset this week ...Game Time: 2:27...Attendance: 3,319.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before beginning a six-game series in Bowie, MD against the Chesapeake Baysox on Tuesday, May 13 at 6:05 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium. The RubberDucks will return to Canal Park on Tuesday, May 20 to take on the Altoona Curve at 11:05 a.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







