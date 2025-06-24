Ducks Late Charge Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Senators

June 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Akron RubberDucks broke up the no-hit bid and scored twice in the ninth but fell short of the Harrisburg Senators 3-2 on Tuesday night at Canal Park. Cleveland Guardians Paul Sewald and Trevor Stephan each worked scoreless rehab appearances for the RubberDucks in the loss.

Turning Point

Already on top 2-0 in the fifth, Harrisburg added on with solo home run from Tallmadge native Phillip Glasser to make it 3-0 Senators.

Mound Presence

Trenton Denholm worked around traffic most of the night in his start for Akron. The right-hander allowed 10 hits over five innings but limited the damage to just three runs while striking out five. Denholm departed with the bases loaded in the sixth, but Davis Sharpe was able to get two popouts and a strikeout to escape the jam without allowing a run. Sewald followed allowing a one-out single but a strikeout and caught stealing ended his scoreless rehab inning. Stephan followed with two scoreless innings allowing one hit and striking out two.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks broke up the no-hit bid with two outs in the ninth when Dayan Frias lifted a two-strike pitch into shallow left to score Cooper Ingle and make it 3-1 Senators. Jorge Burgos followed with a liner down into the corner in right for a two-out double to score Frias and make it 3-2 Harrisburg. The Senators were able to get a strikeout of the following Akron batter to strand Burgos and end the game.

Notebook

Sewald tossed 12 pitches (nine strikes) and topped out 89 mph...Stephan tossed 28 pitches (20 strikes) and topped out 92 mph...Frias' ninth inning single ended Akron's hitless streak at 18.2 innings (started in the ninth inning of June 21 game)...Burgos' RBI double was his Eastern League leading 49th RBI of the season...Game Time: 2:30...Attendance: 2,785.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday, June 25 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Rodney Boone (5-3, 2.17 ERA) will face Harrisburg right-hander Andry Lara. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







