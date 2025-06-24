Riggio and Gabrielson Go Yard in Tuesday Night Loss to Erie

June 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Roc Riggio of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Roc Riggio of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves in game one of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Manchester, N.H. on Sunday by a score of 12-5.

The loss snapped Somerset's season high seven-game win streak.

RHP Marcus Stroman (3.2 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 1 K) was tabbed with the loss in his third start on MLB rehab assignment with Somerset.

Stroman threw 65 pitches, 41 of them were strikes. Across three rehab outings with Somerset, Stroman has allowed 13 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 1 HR, 6 BB and recording 8 K. On this rehab assignment, Stroman has posted a 6.97 ERA and a 1.74 WHIP.

RHP Hayden Merda (1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K) made his Double-A debut in the ninth inning and did not factor into the decision.

DH Cole Gabrielson (2-for-3, R, RBI, HR, K) tied the team lead in hits with two, including his fifth home run of the season, a solo blast in the sixth inning.

2B Roc Riggio (1-for-4, R, 2 RBI, HR) crushed a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

Since making his debut in Somerset on 6/3 @BNG, Riggio is 19-for-71 (.268/.288/.620) with 13 R, 11 XBH (7 HR, 4 2B), 16 RBI, 2 BB and 3 SB. At the end of the game, Riggio ranks second among Yankee minor leaguers in HR (14) and tied for eighth in XBH (23).

C Rafael Flores (2-for-4, R, RBI, 2B, BB) collected an RBI double in the sixth inning. Flores ranks among the Eastern League leaders with 130 TB (2nd), 75 H (2nd), 31 XBH (T-2nd), 144 RBI (3rd), 2 HR (4th), 19 2B (6th), a .483 SLG (9th) and 39 R (10th).

CF Spencer Jones (1-for-4, R, 3 K) singled and scored on Flores' RBI double in the sixth inning. Jones has scored a run in 12 of his last 13 games dating back to 6/10 vs. POR. Over this 13-game stretch, Jones is 19-for-47 (.404/.500/.787) with 15 R, 8 XBH (3 2B, 5 HR), 11 RBI, 9 BB and 3 SB.

Jones leads all Yankees minor league and Eastern League batters with 15 HR. Jones paces all Yankee minor leaguers, and is second in the Eastern League, with a .590 SLG and .982 OPS. He also ranks among the Eastern League leaders with a .392 OBP (5th) and 40 R (T-7th).

3B Dylan Jasso (1-for-4, R, 3B, K) tripled and scored in the fifth inning. Jasso extended his on-base streak to 28 games, continuing the longest streak by any Patriot this season and the third-longest active on-base streak in the Eastern League. During the on-base streak, which began on 5/20 @NH, Jasso is 30-for-102 (.294/.390/.490) with 16 RBI, 20 R, 3 HR, 4 3B, 3 2B, 13 BB and 3 HBP.

Jasso is tied for the Yankee minor league lead with 5 3B (M. Toole - TAM). Jasso ranks among the Eastern League leaders with 5 3B (T-2nd), 118 TB (3rd), 68 H (5th), 39 RBI (T-6th), 40 R (T-7th), a .492 SLG (8th), 10 HR (T-8th) and an .848 OPS (9th).

Images from this story







Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.