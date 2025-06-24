Binghamton Falls to Portland to Open Second Half

June 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-1, 45-23) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs, 4-3, in the series opener and first game of the second half at Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday.

Portland (1-0, 35-33) got on the board first with two runs in the second inning against right-hander Jack Wenninger (7-4). Shortstop Marvin Alcantara hit a two-run double with two outs, after an error extended the inning, which made both runs unearned. The Sea Dogs extended their lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning on catcher Ronald Rosario's RBI single.

In the bottom of the fourth, first baseman Ryan Clifford (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R, K) crushed a solo home run to right-center field off left-hander Hayden Mullins (2-2) that cut Binghamton's deficit to 3-1. It marked Clifford's 13th home run, which ranks third in Double-A and second in the Eastern League.

Portland extended the lead to 4-1 in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly from right fielder James Tibbs III.

Binghamton responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut its deficit to 4-3. Designated hitter Nick Lorusso (1-for-3, R, 2B, BB) led off the frame with a double and later scored on catcher Kevin Parada's RBI single. On the single, Parada (1-for-3, RBI, R, 2 K) advanced to third on an error and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Wenninger took the loss, but tossed 5+ innings for the 11th -time in 14 starts this season. Wenninger also allowed two earned runs or fewer for the 11th -time. His final line: L, 5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 82 pitches (50 strikes).

The Rumble Ponies' bullpen kept them in the game. Right-hander Carlos Guzman recorded two strikeouts and stranded the bases loaded in the sixth inning. Right-hander Hunter Parsons threw two perfect innings with two strikeouts on his 28th birthday. Right-hander Cameron Foster tossed a scoreless ninth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Binghamton brought the potential go-ahead run to the plate. Third baseman Jacob Reimer (0-for-3, HBP, K) was hit by a pitch with one out in the frame and reached base for the first time in his Double-A career. The next two batters were retired, as right-hander Yovanny Cruz recorded his fourth save.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game home series against the Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Right fielder Cason Benge made his Double-A debut and went 0-for-3 with a walk and batted second and played right field...Second baseman Jett Williams went 1-for-4 and recorded his 20th double of the season, which is the second-most in the Eastern League...Williams also ranks second in the EL with 31 extra-base hits...Parada extended his hit streak to three games...Clifford extended his hit streak to three games...Portland recorded 11 hits, but Binghamton's pitchers stranded eight runners on base.







Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.