Fisher Cats to Host 1975 Red Sox Celebration on Tuesday, July 1

June 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - Partnering with the Ted Williams Museum and Delta Dental, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats are set to host a 1975 Red Sox Celebration, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Boston Red Sox season, on Tuesday, July 1 at Delta Dental Stadium. Red Sox legends Rico Petrocelli, Bill "Spaceman" Lee and Bernie Carbo will be on-site for a pregame buffet and meet-and-greet before a 6:35 PM first pitch between the Fisher Cats and the visiting Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliates of the Boston Red Sox.

"We're so excited to have Rico, Bill and Bernie with us for what we anticipate being an awesome night, and we can't thank the Ted Williams Museum, Delta Dental and everyone else that had a hand in making this possible enough," said Fisher Cats General Manager, Taylor Fisher. "Being so close to Boston, a team like the 1975 Red Sox is woven into the memories of countless fans and other New Englanders, me included, and we are always working to provide new, consumer-targeted ways to experience Fisher Cats baseball."

This exclusive fan experience offers a pregame buffet and a meet-and-greet with Petrocelli, Lee and Carbo before New Hampshire's 6:35 PM game against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliates of the Boston Red Sox. A ticket also gets you seated in the Lighthouse Credit Union Pavilion at Delta Dental Stadium to catch the Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs begin a six-game series. The first three games, from July 1 through July 3, will be played at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. The series shifts to Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine, from July 4 through July 6.

The Fisher Cats begin a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday, June 24 at Dunkin' Park in Hartford, Connecticut. New Hampshire returns home to begin their three-game Independence Day week celebration on Tuesday, July 1 against the Portland Sea Dogs. The three-game homestand wraps on Thursday, July 3 at 6:35 PM with postgame fireworks after the game.

