Bullpen, Bowen Carry Series Opening Win, 6-3, over Chesapeake

June 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, Md. - Trailing 3-2 after six innings, the Curve rallied for a 6-3 win over the Chesapeake Baysox on Tuesday night to open the second half of the season at Prince George's Stadium.

Mitch Jebb singled home the game-tying run in the seventh inning off Nate Webb and Termarr Johnson drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to take a 4-3 lead. The Curve added two more runs in the eighth, taking advantage of poor defense from the Baysox. After Nick Cimillo was hit by a pitch to begin the inning, pinch-runner Mike Jarvis advanced to second on Jase Bowen's single to left. However, Baysox left fielder Jalen Vasquez committed two errors on the play, one to allow Jarvis to score from first, and another as he attempted to pick up the ball; allowing Bowen to score on the play.

With a 6-3 lead, Beau Burrows tossed 1.1 scoreless innings to earn his third save of the season. Burrows' two-out walk in the ninth ended a run of 12 straight hitters retired by Curve pitching.

Wilber Dotel tossed six innings and allowed three runs on five hits and no walks. Dotel struck out five batters and matched his season-long outing, six innings, for the fourth time this season.

Ryan Harbin followed Dotel with 1.2 dominant innings of relief, earning three strikeouts in 28 pitches. Harbin, who was added to the Curve roster prior to the game from Greensboro, has not allowed a run since May 17.

Offensively, seven Curve hitters had a hit in the game, led by Bowen's two knocks. Aaron McKeithan slammed his second home run of the season in the fifth inning, a game-tying shot, and also drew a walk in the win.

The Curve and Baysox continue their series on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. LHP Blake Townsend will start for the Curve with RHP Nestor German on the mound for the Baysox.

