Bohrofen, Hornung Knock Three Hits, But Skid Slides to Seven

June 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

HARTFORD, CT - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (0-1, 29-41) came up short to the Hartford Yard Goats (1-0, 37-33) at Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night, 3-1. Despite three-hit nights from designated hitter Jackson Hornung and right fielder Jace Bohrofen, the Fisher Cats stranded eight runners in scoring position to drop their seventh straight game.

Hornung went 3-for-4 in his Double-A debut with two singles and a double, while Bohrofen went 3-for-4 with two singles and knocked his second triple of the season. Three hits ties a season-high for Hornung, recording three-hit performances against Hillsboro on May 31 and in Tri-Cities on June 6 with High-A Vancouver. Toronto promoted Hornung to New Hampshire on Tuesday, June 24.

In the top of the third inning, third baseman Charles McAdoo singled and extended his on-base streak to 20 games. In 20 games in June, McAdoo has nearly doubled his season hit total with 22.

Hartford starter Mason Green tossed a season-high 3-1/3 scoreless innings and escaped a pair of two on, two-out jams while racking up three strikeouts. Reliever Victor Juarez (W, 3-2) fired 2-2/3 scoreless innings with three hits and one strikeout to secure the win. Goats righty Collin Baumgartner handled the seventh and eighth innings while surrendering one earned run and punched out four.

New Hampshire starter Juaron Watts-Brown (L, 1-2) battled through 4-2/3 innings of work with three strikeouts. Watts-Brown induced two double-play balls, with one in the bottom of the first and one in the third inning to hold Hartford to two earned runs on five hits.

Fisher Cats righty Alex Amalfi took over with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and finished the frame with a swinging strikeout. Amalfi went on to face the minimum in the bottom of the sixth and seventh inning before allowing one earned run in the eighth. Amalfi completed three relief frames with four strikeouts.

The Yard Goats struck first in the bottom of the first inning when center fielder Cole Carrigg led off the frame with a triple to the right field corner. Right fielder Juan Guerrero followed by dribbling a grounder to shortstop and cashed in Carrigg to make it 1-0.

Hartford added another run in the bottom of the fourth inning on second baseman Dyan Jorge's bases loaded walk, bringing the score to 2-0.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning, New Hampshire's Amalfi bounced back from a lead-off walk with two outs before Hartford left fielder Braiden Ward blooped a single to add to the Yard Goats' lead, 3-1.

The Fisher Cats continue their six-game set with the Yard Goats on Wednesday night. New Hampshire's Trey Yesavage (0-1, 6.75 ERA) is set to make his third start for the Fisher Cats this season, and Hartford will trot Sean Sullivan (5-2, 2.95 ERA) to the hill for his second start against the Fisher Cats this season. First pitch for Wednesday is set for 7:10 PM EDT.

