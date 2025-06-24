Fightin Phils Kick off Second Half with Win against Flying Squirrels

June 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Richmond, VA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (1-0, 25-42) took game one of their series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (0-1, 21-46) in a 6-3 victory on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Fightin Phils took the early lead in the top of the first after Carson DeMartini got himself in scoring position with a lead-off double. Jose Rodriguez grounded out which allowed DeMartini to score, giving Reading the 1-0 lead.

The scoring continued for Reading in the top of the third as Carson DeMartini delivered another lead-off double to begin the inning. Hendry Mendez scored DeMartini with an RBI single and the Fightin Phils extended their lead 2-0.

Richmond responded in the bottom of the third as Vaun Brown got to first after grounding into a forced out. Brown proceeded to steal second then scored on an RBI double from Aeverson Arteaga. The Flying Squirrels got on the board but still trailed 2-1.

Reading did not allow the game to stay close for long. Seth Beer hit a two-run home off of Manual Mercedes (L, 3-8) in the top of the fourth inning, bringing along Alex Binelas who singled during his time at bat, and gave the Fightin Phils a 4-1 lead.

The lead got bigger for the Fightin Phils during the top of the sixth inning. Alex Binelas singled then both Dylan Campbell and Seth Beer walked, loading the bases. Robert Moore delivered a 2 RBI single which scored both Binelas and Campbell, as the score now read 6-1, Reading.

Adrian Sugastey had a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth for Richmond after the Flying Squirrels went scoreless for two innings. The run bridged the gap slightly with the score now being 6-2, Reading still with the substantial lead.

Aeverson Arteaga cut Reading's lead in half with a solo home run off of Jack Dallas in the bottom of the seventh inning. A 5-4-3 double play ended the inning and kept Richmond to just one run. That would be the last run of the game for either team as the Fightin Phils ended in a 6-3 win over the Flying Squirrels.

It was a strong night offensively for the Fightin Phils. Dylan Campbell recorded his first Double-A hit with a single in the top of the second while Carson DeMartini, Seth Beer and Alex Binelas all recorded a multi-hit game. Jean Cabrera (W, 2-4) also had another solid night on the mound after pitching six innings and only allowing two runs on six hits with three strikeouts.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. RHP Griff McGarry will start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Jack Choate for Richmond. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, July 1, through Thursday, July 3, against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. On Tuesday, the first 1,500 adults (21 & older) receive a Yuengling R-Phils T-Shirt. Wednesday is a Tribute to Disney Princesses where fans can come to the game dressed as their favorite Disney princess. The homestand ends Thursday with a Stars and Stripes Celebration and a Carpenter MEGA Blast, the largest fireworks show in stadium history, presented by The Pennsylvania Lottery. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.