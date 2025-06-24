Baysox Fall to Altoona in Back-And-Forth Affair in Second Half Opener

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a score of 6-3 on Tuesday night from Prince George's Stadium in the second half opener.

Ryan Long turned in a season-high six innings of two-run ball. Despite allowing six hits, he navigated trouble by striking out three and allowed just one walk after walking five in his last start on Wednesday in Erie.

Altoona (1-0, 32-38) scored first when Jase Bowen singled to center in the first inning, driving in Sammy Siani. However, Jalen Vasquez responded by grounding into a fielder's choice, bringing home Adam Retzbach.

The Baysox took the lead an inning later. With Reed Trimble at third, Creed Willems lifted a ball deep enough to score him on a sacrifice fly. Willems leads the team with 28 RBI this season.

In the fifth, Altoona's Aaron McKeithan tied the game again, sending a ball over the left-field wall.

Chesapeake (0-1, 31-37) answered when Trimble hit a solo homer, his fourth blast of the year. He went 2-for-4 on the night and is now 5 for his last 12.

Wilber Dotel (W, 3-3) started for Altoona and gave up all three of the Baysox's runs but completed six innings and struck out five.

The Curve plated two in the seventh off Nate Webb (L, 1-1) on a game-tying single by Mitch Jebb and a sacrifice fly from Termarr Johnson, and two more in the eighth on a single and fielding error by Vasquez. Beau Burrows (S, 3) recorded a four-out save to seal the victory for Altoona.

The series continues tomorrow evening at Prince George's Stadium. The Baysox will send Nestor German (3-2, 4.15) against Blake Townsend (1-1, 1.13). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

