Cleveland Guardians Trevor Stephan and Paul Sewald to Rehab Tuesday at Canal Park

June 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Guardians pitchers Trevor Stephan and Paul Sewald are scheduled to pitch in a rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks this week starting Tuesday, June 24 at 6:35 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators at Canal Park.

Stephan is making his fifth rehab appearance since being placed on the injured list on March 27 as he recovers from right elbow reconstruction.

Stephan made two appearances with the ACL Guardians striking out five over two innings on June 10 and 13. He pitched in two games for the Columbus Clippers on June 17 and 20 striking out one over 1.2 innings.

The Austin, TX native has pitched in 180 career games for the Guardians going 16-13 with a 3.73 ERA, six saves and 232 strikeouts over 195.2 innings.

Sewald is making his first rehab appearance since being placed on the 15-day injured list on April 29 with a right shoulder strain.

A 2025 free agent signing by Cleveland, Sewald is 1-1 with a 6.17 ERA, one save and 15 strikeouts over 11.2 innings pitched this season. He has pitched in 373 career MLB games with the Mets, Mariners, Diamondbacks and Guardians going 21-26 with a 4.15 ERA, 85 saves and 465 strikeouts over 388 innings pitched.

Tickets for all RubberDucks home games can be purchased by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

