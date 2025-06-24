Orioles' Tyler O'Neill to Continue Rehab Assignment in Double-A Chesapeake

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have announced that Orioles' outfielder Tyler O'Neill is expected to continue his rehab assignment tonight against the Altoona Curve at Prince George's Stadium.

O'Neill has been on the injured list since May 18 with a left shoulder impingement. He began his rehab assignment on Sunday with High-A Aberdeen.

The 30-year-old is slashing .188/.280/.325 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI in 24 games played this season for the Orioles. The two-time Gold Glove Award winner is in his first season with the Orioles after signing a three-year major league contract with the team during the offseason.

In his Orioles debut on March 27 in Toronto, O'Neill homered for a sixth consecutive Opening Day, extending his major league record.

O'Neill spent the first six seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals before spending last season with the Boston Red Sox. His 31 home runs last year were tied for the 10 th most in the American League and were the second-highest total of his career.

