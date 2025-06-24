Sea Dogs Win Fourth-Straight in Series Opener against Rumble Ponies

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (1-0, 35-33) won their fourth game in a row, taking the series opener 4-3 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-1, 45-23) at Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday Night. The Sea Dogs start the second-half of the season 1-0, currently tied for first place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Portland started the scoring in the top of the second. Zach Ehrhard led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, Max Ferguson reached on an error that moved Ehrhard to third. The next batter, Marvin Alcantara laced a two-run double that brought in Ehrhard and Ferguson to give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs struck again in the top of the fourth. With one out, Brooks Brannon ripped a double for his first hit in Double-A. In the following at-bat, Ronald Rosario singled home Brannon which increased Portland's lead to 3-0.

The Rumble Ponies scored one run in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run by Ryan Clifford (13) which cut the lead to 3-1.

Portland retaliated in the top of the fifth. Ahbram Liendo doubled to start the frame and later moved to third on a single from Mikey Romero. With runners on the corners, James Tibbs III hit a sacrifice fly that scored Liendo and gave the Sea Dogs a 4-1 advantage.

Binghamton responded in the bottom of the fifth. Nick Lorusso led off with a double. A batter later, Kevin Parada hit a single coupled with an error that allowed Lorusso to score, which cut the deficit to 4-2. Parada reached third on the play. In the ensuing at-bat, a wild pitch brought home Parada from third, which cut the lead to 4-3.

LHP Hayden Mullins (2-2, 2.51 ERA) received the win tossing 6.0 innings of three-run ball (two earned) on three hits while striking out six batters and walking one. RHP Jack Wenninger (7-4, 2.90 ERA) was tagged with the loss hurling 5.0 innings of four-run ball (two earned) while surrendering eight hits and tallying four strikeouts. RHP Yovanny Cruz (S,4) received the save, closing out the ninth inning.

The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies will continue their six-game showdown tomorrow June 25, at 6:07 PM. Starting pitcher for both teams are TBD.







