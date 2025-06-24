Conley Tosses 8.2 Hitless Innings in Senators 3-2 Win at Akron
June 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators beat the Akron RubberDucks 3-2 Tuesday night at Canal Park. Behind a dominant performance from starter Bryce Conley and some clutch early hitting, the Senators improved to 35-35 on the season and begin the second half 1-0.
Conley was masterful. He carried a no-hitter into the 9th inning. In the 9th, he retired Jake Fox on a ground out, but Cooper Ingle followed with a walk after falling behind 0-2. Conley then struck out Angel Genao before Dayan Frias singled to left on a 3-2 pitch to break up the no-hitter. Garrett Davila relieved Conley and after allowing a run scoring hit, struck out Guy Lipscomb to end the game. Conley threw 122 pitches in the game, 70 of them strikes.
The Senators struck early, plating single runs in the 2nd, 4th, and 5th innings. Phillip Glasser delivered the decisive blow with a solo home run in the 5th, his third of the season, giving the Senators a 3-0 cushion. Kevin Made and Cayden Wallace also chipped in with two-out RBI singles to keep the pressure on Akron starter Trenton Denholm.
The Senators racked up 12 hits, with four players recording multi-hit games. Murphy Stehly had a standout night, going 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base, while Glasser, Made and Max Romero, Jr. all had two hits.
Game two of the six-game series is Wednesday at 6:35pm from Canal Park in Akron. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 AM beginning with the pregame show at 6:20 p.m.
