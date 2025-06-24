Yard Goats Open Second Half with Home Win

June 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







The Yard Goats defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats by the score of 3-1 on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park in the official start of the second half of the Eastern League season. Mason Green, Victor Juarez, Collin Baumgartner, and Brayan Castillo combined to hold the Fisher Cats to one run. Hartford pitching had 10 strikeouts with just one walk. Juarez pitched 2.2 scoreless innings to earn the win and improved to 5-1. Braiden Ward had two hits with an RBI and Benny Montgomery had a triple and scored. Kyle Karros established a new franchise record reaching base in 32 consecutive games with his first inning walk. He extended his hit-streak to 11 straight games with a double in the 5th inning. Yard Goats starter Mason Green recorded his longest outing of the season, pitching 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out three batters. Green's ERA in June is now at a stellar 1.80 in 10 innings pitched.

After Yard Goats center fielder Cole Carrigg hit a leadoff triple in the bottom of the first inning, Juan Guerrero drove Carrigg in when he recorded an RBI groundout off Fisher Cats starter Juaron Watts-Brown to make the Hartford lead 1-0.

Dyan Jorge drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning to score Benny Montgomery and extended the Yard Goats lead to 2-0.

Yard Goats starter Mason Green retired the side in order in the first inning with a strikeout. After stranding a pair of runners in the second inning, the lefty struck out Jackson Hornung to end the third, leaving two more on base. He retired the leadoff batter in the fourth before turning things over to the bullpen.

Jace Bohorfen got the Fisher Cats on the board in the eighth when he scored off Yard Goats reliever Collin Baumgartner's pickoff attempt throwing error, cutting the New Hampshire deficit to 2-1.

In the following half inning, Braiden Ward drove in Bryant Betancourt on a single to center field, bumping up the Yard Goats lead to 3-1.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday night at 7:10. RHP Sean Sullivan gets the start for the Yard Goats against Blue Jays RHP Trey Yesavage, who will start for the Fisher Cats. It's Faith and Family Day!! The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

--

WP: Victor Juarez (5-1)

LP: Juaron Watts-Brown (1-2)

Time: 2:29







Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.