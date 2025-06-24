June 24, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

ONE FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS The Sea Dogs tossed their eighth no-hitter in franhise history on Sunday, beating the Akron RubberDucks, 10-0. Portland ambushed Akron in the bottom of the first. With one out, Max Ferguson singled and then advanced to third on a single by Ronald Rosario. Following a walk issued to Caden Rose which loaded the bases, a wild pitch brought home Ferguson from third to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 advantage. Then Drew Ehrhard ripped a two-run single that scored Rosario and Rose to give the Sea Dogs a 3-0 lead. The next batter Ahbram Liendo laced a single which moved Ehrhard to third. In the next at-bat, Luis Ravelo peppered an RBI single that increased the Sea Dogs lead to 4-0. The Sea Dogs struck again in the bottom of the third. D.Ehrhard got the inning started with a double and then moved to third when Liendo reached on an error. With runners on the corners, a balk was committed by the RubberDucks pitcher which allowed D.Ehrhard to score and made the game 5-0. After the balk, Ravelo (1) launched a two-run home run to extend Portland's lead to 7-0. Portland scratched another run in the bottom of the fourth. A leadoff walk surrendered to Ferguson, who then advanced to second on a single by Allan Castro. Ferguson reached third on a wild pitch. After another out was recorded, Rosario grounded out which brought home Ferguson to give the Sea Dogs an 8-0 lead.

SANDLIN, TROYE AND BRAND DOMINATE Sea Dogs RHP David Sandlin (4-3, 3.90 ERA) received the win on Sunday, tossing six scoreless innings while tying his season-high strikeout total of nine. RHP Christopher Troye added two innings of shutout ball in relief. LHP Jonathan Brand closed the game, hurling one inning while tallying two strikeouts. The last time the Portland Sea Dogs threw a combined no-hitter was back on July 23, 2023 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Gonzalez, Cellucci, Guerrero).

SANDLIN SECURES PITCHER OF THE WEEK David Sandlin has been named Eastern League Player of the Week after his no-hit start to the game on Sunday. It is the second time this season Sandlin has earned the honor. He previously won the award for a complete game shutout on Thursday, May 29th in Altoona. Sandlin tossed 6.0 no-hit innings on Sunday, June 22nd without allowing a run against the Akron RubberDucks. He matched his season-high with nine strikeouts and he issued three walks. This season, Sandlin is 4-3 with a 3.90 ERA in 12 games (11 starts). He has tossed 60.0 innings allowing 26 runs on 52 hits while walking 19 and striking out 62. He ranks seventh in the Eastern League in WHIP (1.18) and ninth in winning percentage (.571).

WELCOME TO PORTLAND Prior to tonight's game, the Portland Sea Dogs have added LHP Payton Tolle, catcher Brooks Brannon and LHP Eduardo Rivera to the roster. In corresponding moves, RHP Gabriel Jackson has been placed on the Injured List while catcher Juan Montero has been sent to High-A Greenville.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 24, 2003 - Jeremy Owens and Justin Sherrod hit home runs and Tim Kester fired seven innings, allowing only two hits as the Sea Dogs beat the Akron Aeros, 4-2. Kester earned his fourth win of the season.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins will make the start today for the Sea Dogs. His last start was on June 18th against the Akron RubberDucks tossing 4.1 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking two while striking out seven. He has never faced the Rumble Ponies.







