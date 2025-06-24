Cats, Goats Open First Half at Dunkin' Park

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (0-0) and the Hartford Yard Goats (0-0) open the second half with a 7:10 PM EDT first pitch on Tuesday night. New Hampshire fell 12-5 on Sunday afternoon to finish up the first half in fifth place in the Eastern League Northeast at 29-40.

LAST TIME OUT

The Fisher Cats were swept by the Somerset Patriots to close out the first half of the season. New Hampshire has now dropped 11 of 12 games against the Patriots this season and last week was the first time the Cats were swept in 2025.

The series began with a loaded pitching matchup consisting of New Hampshire's Juaron Watts-Brown and Trey Yesavage, highlighted by Yankees rehabber Marcus Stroman. Stroman tossed 3-1/3 innings and fanned five batters in his first game in Manchester since September 2013. Somerset would go on to sweep the doubleheader by scores of 5-3 and 6-1.

Fisher Cats corner infielder Charles McAdoo turned around his fifth homer of the season on Sunday and fourth since being activated off the Development List on May 27. In that span, McAdoo has hit .286 with 12 extra base hits and 13 runs driven in, reaching safely in 22 of his 24 games played. McAdoo enters Tuesday with a 19-game on-base streak and has reached in every game this month.

Ryan McCarty carries a nine-game on-base streak to Hartford after going 4-for-18 with one run scored and four walks against the Patriots.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Toronto Blue Jays No. 15 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Juaron Watts-Brown (1-1, 3.38 ERA) will make his sixth start with the Fisher Cats this season. Watts-Brown has completed five innings in four of his first five starts with New Hampshire, while piling up 28 strikeouts to 13 walks. Last time out, Watts-Brown tossed 4-2/3 innings with one earned run on three hits in New Hampshire's 5-3 loss to Somerset on June 18. After retiring the first seven batters he faced with four strikeouts, Watts-Brown surrendered a run on a failed pickoff attempt to first base. Another New Hampshire fielding error led to Somerset's Roc Riggio hitting a two-run shot before Watts-Brown was taken out with two outs in the top of the fifth inning. It was the first time that Watts-Brown had not tossed five full innings for the Fisher Cats this season. The righty got the call-up from High-A Vancouver with starting pitcher Grant Rogers on May 20. The Blue Jays' third-rounder in 2023 departed High-A Vancouver as the team-leader with 62 strikeouts across 37-1/3 innings. Watts-Brown earned his first win at the Double-A level by tossing six, one-hit innings against Altoona on June 5, and New Hampshire has won three of the five games he has started this year.

Hartford's Mason Green (2-3, 5.91 ERA) will make his third start against the Fisher Cats this season on Tuesday night. Green is 0-1 with a 3.86 earned run average across 7 innings against New Hampshire this season. The lefty has allowed three earned runs on 11 hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks in two starts and one relief appearance. Green was a 12th-rounder to Colorado in 2021 out of Central Missouri and debuted for the Rockies in the Arizona Complex League at the end of the 2021 season. Since then, Green has made 94 total appearances across all levels in Colorado's organization, splitting time between Single-A Fresno and High-A Spokane from 2022 to the start of the 2024 season. He received the promotion to Double-A Hartford on August 20, 2024, before making four appearances for the Yard Goats at the end of the 2024 campaign.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

June 24, 2021- For a third consecutive night, the Fisher Cats scored exactly 10 runs and won at Bowie 10-2. New Hampshire moved in front in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Austin Martin. They then tacked on six runs in the sixth inning to cruise to the win. New Hampshire would again score 10 runs the next night in a 10-8 win before falling in the final two games of the series.

WHAT'S NEXT?

New Hampshire and Hartford continue their series with a 7:10 PM EDT first pitch on Wednesday night.







