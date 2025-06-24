Holton Drives Home Six as Erie Slams Somerset
June 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (1-0, 46-24 overall) took down Somerset (0-1, 35-35 overall) 12-5 in the first game of the second half.
In the first, Jake Holton slugged an RBI double against rehabbing Yankees right-hander Marcus Stroman. It scored Eduardo Valencia to give Erie a 1-0 lead.
In the third, Max Anderson led off with a single against Stroman. Valencia followed with his second hit. Holton then hit his second double, making it 2-0. Chris Meyers thren drove a two-run double, making it 4-0. Justice Bigbie followed with an RBI single to make it 5-0 against Stroman.
Dylan Jasson led off the fifth inning with a triple against Erie starter Carlos Peña. He scored on Garrett Martin's sacrifice fly, making it 5-1.
In the top of the sixth, Trei Cruz drew a two-out walk against Tystan Vrieling. Anderson followed with an RBI double, making it 6-1. Valencia hit an infield single before Holton crushed a three-run homer to give Erie a 9-1 lead.
Cole Gabrielson led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo homer, making it 9-2. After Spencer Jones singled with one out, Rafael Flores hit an RBI double to make it 9-3. Roc Riggio knocked out Peña with a two-run homer to make it 9-5.
Peña went 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on six hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out a season-high six.
Erie added a run in the seventh following Cruz's third walk and Anderson's fourth hit sent him to third. Valencia's RBI fielder's choice scored Cruz to make it 10-5.
In the ninth, Cruz smashed an RBI double to make it 11-5. Holton's fourth hit scored Cruz, making it a six-RBI game for Holton and a 12-5 Erie lead.
Peña (4-4) earned the win over Stroman (0-1).
Erie had a season-high 21 hits as a team. Anderson, Holton, and Meyers all had four hits.
The SeaWolves continue the series in Somerset with the second of six at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Garrett Burhenn faces Carlos Lagrange.
