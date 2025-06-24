Holton Drives Home Six as Erie Slams Somerset

June 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (1-0, 46-24 overall) took down Somerset (0-1, 35-35 overall) 12-5 in the first game of the second half.

In the first, Jake Holton slugged an RBI double against rehabbing Yankees right-hander Marcus Stroman. It scored Eduardo Valencia to give Erie a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Max Anderson led off with a single against Stroman. Valencia followed with his second hit. Holton then hit his second double, making it 2-0. Chris Meyers thren drove a two-run double, making it 4-0. Justice Bigbie followed with an RBI single to make it 5-0 against Stroman.

Dylan Jasson led off the fifth inning with a triple against Erie starter Carlos Peña. He scored on Garrett Martin's sacrifice fly, making it 5-1.

In the top of the sixth, Trei Cruz drew a two-out walk against Tystan Vrieling. Anderson followed with an RBI double, making it 6-1. Valencia hit an infield single before Holton crushed a three-run homer to give Erie a 9-1 lead.

Cole Gabrielson led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo homer, making it 9-2. After Spencer Jones singled with one out, Rafael Flores hit an RBI double to make it 9-3. Roc Riggio knocked out Peña with a two-run homer to make it 9-5.

Peña went 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on six hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out a season-high six.

Erie added a run in the seventh following Cruz's third walk and Anderson's fourth hit sent him to third. Valencia's RBI fielder's choice scored Cruz to make it 10-5.

In the ninth, Cruz smashed an RBI double to make it 11-5. Holton's fourth hit scored Cruz, making it a six-RBI game for Holton and a 12-5 Erie lead.

Peña (4-4) earned the win over Stroman (0-1).

Erie had a season-high 21 hits as a team. Anderson, Holton, and Meyers all had four hits.

The SeaWolves continue the series in Somerset with the second of six at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Garrett Burhenn faces Carlos Lagrange.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.