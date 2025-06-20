Baysox Conquer SeaWolves in 11 Innings on Friday Night

June 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







ERIE, PA- The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, took down the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, in an 11-inning thriller, by a score of 6-5 on Friday night.

Enrique Bradfield Jr is one of several bats that contributed in the Chesapeake (30-35) lineup on Friday. Bradfield hit his first of two doubles on Friday to lead off the game. He was singled home by Silas Ardoin to open the scoring.

Erie struck for the game's next three runs against Chesapeake right-handed starter Trey Gibson. In his third Double-A start, Gibson struck out five and allowed three runs on six hits in four innings of work.

The Baysox took a 3-1 deficit into the sixth but bounced back against a stout SeaWolves bullpen. Creed Willems led off the top of the sixth inning with his team-leading eighth home run of the season - a solo shot to make it a one-run game.

Adam Retzbach followed Willems' homer with a double. Retzbach advanced to third later in the inning and scored on an RBI groundout from Carter Young to tie the game at three. The Baysox then took the lead in the top of the seventh. After Noelberth Romero triple led off the inning, Bradfield hit his second double of the contest, which plated Romero and gave Chesapeake a 4-3 edge.

Erie bounced back in the bottom half of the frame. A pair of hits put runners at second and third base, before a wild pitch from Nate Webb tied the game once again.

That score held all the way to the eleventh inning. In the top half of the frame, Young began as the runner at second. He advanced to third on a wild pitch. On a grounder hit by Jalen Vasquez, SeaWolves shortstop Jim Jarvis tried to throw out Young at the plate, but the throw was wide, and Young scored the go-ahead run, with Vasquez advancing all the way to third base. He would score on an RBI groundout from Romero.

Righty Daniel Lloyd (W, 4-2) held steady in the eleventh. Despite an RBI double from Erie's Chris Meyers with two outs, Chesapeake stranded him at second to seal the victory.

Friday was Chesapeake's eighth extra-inning win of the season - second most in the Minor Leagues. It was also the Eastern League-leading sixteenth one-run win this season for the Baysox.

The Baysox continue their six-game series with the SeaWolves on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm ET from UPMC Park in Erie.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, June 24 at 6:35 pm against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Single-game tickets, ticket plansandgroup offersfor the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest teamnews, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visitBaysox.com,and/or follow the team onFacebook,X, andInstagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.