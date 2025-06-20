SeaWolves Fall in 11 Innings to Chesapeake

The SeaWolves (44-23) fell in 11 innings, 6-5, to Chesapeake (30-35) 6-4 on Friday.

In the first inning, Enrique Bradfield Jr. led off the game with a double against Garrett Burhenn. He scored on Silas Ardoin's two-out single, making it 1-0 Baysox.

Erie got the game even in the third inning when Max Anderson hit a leadoff double against Baysox starter Trey Gibson. With two out, Chris Meyers hit an RBI single to make it 1-1.

Erie took the lead in the fourth. Ben Malgeri, who had a four-hit game, hit a leadoff double. After Trei Cruz walked, Anderson smoked an RBI single to give Erie a 2-1 lead. Eduardo Valencia followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

Garrett Burhenn allowed one run over five innings for Erie. He gave up three hits, one walk, and struck out five.

Matt Seelinger replaced Burhenn in the sixth and allowed a leadoff homer to Creed Willems, making it 3-2. Adam Retzbach followed with a double. He advanced on a flyout and scored on Carter Young's groundout, tying the game.

In the seventh, Seelinger allowed a leadoff triple to Noelberth Romero. Bradfield Jr. hit a go-ahead double to score Romero, giving the Baysox a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, hits by Meyers and Malgeri gave Erie two runners in scoring position and two out against reliever Nate Webb. With Jim Jarvis batting, Webb threw a wild pitch to place Meyers and tie the game at 4-4.

In the 11th inning, Richard Guasch entered for Erie. The free runner, Carter Young, went to third on a wild pitch. After Anthony Servideo struck out, Jalen Vasquez hit a grounder to Jarvis at short with the infield drawn in. Jarvis errantly threw to the plate, scoring Young and allowing Vasquez to advance all to way to third base. He scored on Romero's groundout, giving Chesapeake a 6-4 lead.

Daniel Lloyd, who threw a scoreless 10th, remained in the game for the 11th. Justice Bigbie drove a leadoff double, but pinch runner Brady Allen was thrown out between third and home. Bigbie scored when Meyers drove a double with two out, making it 6-5. Roberto Campos grounded out to end the game, stranding Meyers at second.

Erie went 4-for-18 with runners in scoring position and stranded 16 runners on base. Erie did not score in bases-loaded scenarios in the first, fifth, and 10th innings.

Tim Naughton (1.2 innings) and Andrew Magno (two perfect innings) tossed scoreless relief for Erie.

Lloyd (4-2) beat Guasch (0-2), who allowed two unearned runs.

The SeaWolves continue their series with Chesapeake on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. with Austin Bergner pitching for Erie.

