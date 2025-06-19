Cruz Ignites Erie Offense in Third Straight Win

June 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (44-22) came from behind to beat Chesapeake (29-35) 6-4 on Thursday.

After a one-hour and 26-minute rain delay before the beginning of the game, Trei Cruz led off the first inning with a walk against Baysox starter Nestor German. Max Anderson followed with an RBI triple to give Erie a 1-0 lead. Eduardo Valencia cashed in Anderson with a sacrifice fly, making it 2-0.

Carlos Peña allowed a leadoff double to Creed Willems in the second inning. With one out, Silas Ardoin also hit a double, scoring Willems to make it 2-1. With two out, Carter Young tied the game with an RBI single.

In the third, Chesapeake got two on with two out on a single by Doug Hodo and a walk to Willems. Adam Retzbach drove a two-run double to give the Baysox a 4-2 lead.

Cruz opened the bottom of the third with a line-drive solo homer, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

Peña lasted four innings for Erie, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk. He struck out three batters.

German departed the game in the fifth inning with one out after walking Cruz. Yaqui Rivera entered and, with two out, allowed a single to Jake Holton and walked Justice Bigbie to load the bases. He then hit Chris Meyers in the foot with a pitch, forcing home Cruz to tie the game at 4-4.

With two out in the sixth, Cruz drew his third walk and went to second on a wild pitch by Rivera. Anderson then smacked a double to give Erie a 5-4 lead.

Erie got an insurance run in the eighth when Anderson reached on Noelberth Romero's throwing error with two out. Valencia followed with an RBI single to make it 6-4.

Troy Watson (2-1) turned in three scoreless innings of relief for Erie after Peña departed. He allowed just one hit and struck out four. He earned the win over Rivera (1-3). RJ Petit threw a perfect ninth for his second save.

The SeaWolves continue their series with Chesapeake on Friday at 6:35 p.m. with Garrett Burhenn facing Trey Gibson.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.