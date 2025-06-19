Squirrels, Curve Suspended for Wet Grounds Thursday
June 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
ALTOONA, Pa. - The first game of Thursday's doubleheader between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Altoona Curve was suspended after the second inning on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The game was stopped for rain before the top of the third inning with the Flying Squirrels leading the Curve, 2-1. After a delay of three hours and two minutes, the game was suspended. It will be continued on Friday night beginning at 5 p.m.
Following the completion of the suspended game, the Flying Squirrels and Curve will play Friday's regularly scheduled contest, which will now be seven innings.
The second game of Thursday's doubleheader, the intended make-up of Tuesday's rainout, has been canceled and will not be made up.
After the road trip, the Flying Squirrels open the season's second half at The Diamond from next Tuesday through Sunday against the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2025
- Cruz Ignites Erie Offense in Third Straight Win - Erie SeaWolves
- Lagrange Fires Career-High 12 Ks, Lombard Jr. and Flores Homer in Win over New Hampshire Thursday - Somerset Patriots
- Binelas' Two Homers Not Enough as Reading Falls to Hartford - Reading Fightin Phils
- Rogers Deals Quality Start as Cats Drop Third Straight - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Yard Goats Score Three in Eighth to Win in Reading - Hartford Yard Goats
- Homers Keep Ducks 0.5 Back with 7-6 Win in Portland - Akron RubberDucks
- Rain Suspends Squirrels and Curve on Thursday Night - Altoona Curve
- Squirrels, Curve Suspended for Wet Grounds Thursday - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Sea Dogs' Rally Falls Short in 7-6 Loss - Portland Sea Dogs
- SeaWolves Announce Promotional Schedule Changes - Erie SeaWolves
- June 19, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Lorusso Homers Early, Sens Score Late to Down Ponies Thursday Afternoon - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Senators Rally to Beat Rumble Ponies 4-2 at FNB Field - Harrisburg Senators
- Yard Goats to Host Annual Celebration of Negro Leagues - Hartford Yard Goats
- Special Guests Added to New York Black Yankees Tribute Night in Somerset - Somerset Patriots
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.