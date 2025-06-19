Squirrels, Curve Suspended for Wet Grounds Thursday

ALTOONA, Pa. - The first game of Thursday's doubleheader between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Altoona Curve was suspended after the second inning on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The game was stopped for rain before the top of the third inning with the Flying Squirrels leading the Curve, 2-1. After a delay of three hours and two minutes, the game was suspended. It will be continued on Friday night beginning at 5 p.m.

Following the completion of the suspended game, the Flying Squirrels and Curve will play Friday's regularly scheduled contest, which will now be seven innings.

The second game of Thursday's doubleheader, the intended make-up of Tuesday's rainout, has been canceled and will not be made up.

