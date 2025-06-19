Binelas' Two Homers Not Enough as Reading Falls to Hartford

June 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (24-40) dropped Wednesday's game 6-4 to the Hartford Yard Goats (34-32), falling behind 1-2 in the series. First baseman Alex Binelas recorded two home runs, but the Fightin Phils' bullpen allowed three late runs.

Reading starter Griff McGarry returned to the mound in Reading for the first time since April 18. The fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft recorded three shutout starts to start the season but went on the shelf with an injury. He rehabbed with Clearwater and in his first game back with the Fightin Phils, McGarry worked around a single and an error to keep Hartford off the board in the first inning.

McGarry then retired the side in order in the next two frames, using his off-speed pitches to keep batters off balance. Reading, however, couldn't get anything going on offense as Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan (W, 5-2) faced the minimum through the first seven batters. Leandro Pineda broke the smooth sailing with a double down the left-field line and Cade Fergus then ripped a single to center field.

Robert Moore then brought in two on a fly ball to right-center field, which carried to the warning track and scored both Pineda and Fergus to build a 2-0 lead. McGarry then walked three batters in the fourth and was relieved by John McMillon with just one out. McMillon forced a pop-up and right when it seemed he'd be out of the jam with a groundball to second base, Moore misplayed the ball and compounded his mistake by overthrowing Binelas.

The two errors on one play scored two runs to tie the game, and made it second and third. Following another walk to load the bases, a deep drive to left field looked to be leaving the park to break the game open. But Hendry Mendez leaped at the wall to make a spectacular catch and keep the game tied 2-2.

Binelas belted a solo home run into the bullpen in the bottom of the fifth, quickly retaking the lead for Reading with some opposite-field power. With Jack Dallas in now for the Fightin Phils, Hartford scraped together the tying run with some small ball. A single and stolen base, then a sacrifice fly, followed by a groundball to second base scored Zach Kokoska in the top of the sixth.

While McGarry exited early, Sullivan continued into the sixth as he recorded five strikeouts and added another with Moore for the second time. With his pitch count at just 60 through five innings, Sullivan remained strong from the left side. He needed just seven pitches to get Reading's 2-3-4 hitters down and keep the game tied.

Binelas broke the tie with his second home run of the night, this time on his pull side. As Sullivan reared back to start the bottom of the seventh inning, he was amid a gem.

Then came a 105.2 mph blast off the bat of Binelas. The Fightin Phils' first baseman stood at home plate and admired his second home run of the night, giving his squad a 4-3 lead. The two home runs for Binelas marked the fourth time in his career he blasted multiple in a game, and first since June 22, 2023, against the Fightin Phils for the Portland SeaDogs.

Andrew Walling (L, 0-3) fell into trouble in the eighth with a few defensive mistakes from Reading's infield. A three-spot from Hartford mixed singles with fielder's choices, resulting in a 6-4 deficit for Reading entering the bottom of the eighth.

The Fightin Phils' offense then went cold across the final two innings, unable to pull out a win despite two go-ahead home runs by Binelas.

