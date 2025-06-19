Lorusso Homers Early, Sens Score Late to Down Ponies Thursday Afternoon

June 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - Nick Lorusso hit a two-run homer in the first inning, but the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (43-21) fell to the Harrisburg Senators 4-2 on Thursday afternoon at FNB Field. Harrisburg (33-33) has taken two of the first three games in the series.

The Rumble Ponies struck first as Lorusso stepped to the plate with two out and Nick Morabito off second. Lorusso belted a two-run home run off Derek Law over the left center field wall, his third of the year, to put Binghamton up 2-0. Lorusso also singled in the sixth inning and has five hits along with three RBIs over the last two games.

In the third, Seaver King hit a leadoff home run to put Harrisburg on the board. Later in the frame, with a runner on third and two out, Joe Naranjo hit an RBI single to left off Jonathan Pintaro to tie the game at two. In the seventh, Harrisburg loaded the bases with one out against Ryan Lambert (1-1), with a bases-loaded walk to Paul DeJong forcing home the go-ahead run to put the Senators up 3-2. The next batter, Carlos De La Cruz, added a sacrifice fly to center to extend the lead to 4-2.

Law, on an MLB Rehab Assignment for Washington, pitched the first inning as an opener. Riley Cornelio (2-1) then came in and allowed just four hits over seven scoreless innings with two walks and eight strikeouts in the win. Junior Santos retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his second save of the season.

Nick Morabito finished 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored, his fourth straight multi-hit game and team-leading 19th multi-hit contest of the season.

The two teams are back on the field Friday evening, with first pitch at 7 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance pregame show getting underway at 6:45 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Cam Foster pitched two and a third perfect innings in relief with four strikeouts, lowering his ERA on the season to 1.53...Rumble Ponies pitchers (Pintaro, Foster, Lambert, Joshua Cornielly) struck out 11 Senators and issued only two walks... Ryan Clifford walked in the third to extend his on-base streak to 13 games.







Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.